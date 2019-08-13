Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 5,268 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.64. 1,806,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54. The firm has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $197.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

