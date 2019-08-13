Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 20,589 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $45,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $5,692,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,375. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. 507,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,511,830. The firm has a market cap of $179.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.39. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

