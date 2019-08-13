Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 19,562 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Sempra Energy worth $32,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,344,000 after buying an additional 253,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,504,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,314,000 after buying an additional 230,974 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 692,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,103,000 after buying an additional 175,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 53.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 489,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after buying an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $137.63. The company had a trading volume of 47,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,789. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.20.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.38.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $97,944.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $319,573.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey W. Martin sold 9,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total value of $1,257,119.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 36,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,984. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

