WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.74. WestJet Airlines shares last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 266,786 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WJA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$20.25 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Veritas Investment Research lowered WestJet Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$21.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WestJet Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. WestJet Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

