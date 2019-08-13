Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to “Neutral”

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WES. ValuEngine cut Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 53,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $36.37.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.39 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

