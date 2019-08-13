Western Alliance Bancorporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

WAL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.61. 393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $60.01.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.37 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Boyd acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.25 per share, with a total value of $113,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

