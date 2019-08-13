WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 883 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.38. The company had a trading volume of 261,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,503. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $184.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $355.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.