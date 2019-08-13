Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.05

Shares of Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and traded as high as $39.09. Wesfarmers shares last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 2,326,112 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93.

About Wesfarmers (ASX:WES)

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

