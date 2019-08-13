Welltower Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 86.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Welltower to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.8%.

WELL stock opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. Welltower has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $88.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

