Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Receives $51.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.18.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,204,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,489,396. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

