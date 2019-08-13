Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON: DLG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/31/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/29/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/29/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 345 ($4.51).

7/23/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 345 ($4.51). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/15/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 344 ($4.49). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/8/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 345 ($4.51). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/19/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/17/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

DLG traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 292.60 ($3.82). 3,573,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 326.66. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 295.90 ($3.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.79).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

