Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON: DLG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/5/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.
- 8/1/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 7/31/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/29/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/29/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 345 ($4.51).
- 7/23/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 345 ($4.51). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/15/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 344 ($4.49). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 7/8/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 345 ($4.51). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/19/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 6/17/2019 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
DLG traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 292.60 ($3.82). 3,573,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 326.66. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 295.90 ($3.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.79).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.
