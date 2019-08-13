Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Veracyte (VCYT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT):

8/3/2019 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2019 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

8/1/2019 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2019 – Veracyte was given a new $34.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Veracyte is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/2/2019 – Veracyte is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2019 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/15/2019 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,941. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 0.96. Veracyte Inc has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $395,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $230,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 127,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,824.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,660 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Veracyte by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 71,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Veracyte by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $1,311,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Veracyte by 65,322.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

