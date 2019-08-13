Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $44.27 Million Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 923,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,265,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.54% of Teradyne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Teradyne by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,466. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $532,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,796. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Teradyne to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

