Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $93.16 Million Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 29.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 929,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389,627 shares during the period. Dover comprises about 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Dover were worth $93,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Dover by 29.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,642,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,856 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 313,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,399,000 after purchasing an additional 191,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,983,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,033,000 after purchasing an additional 161,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after purchasing an additional 155,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dover by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 651,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,132,000 after purchasing an additional 155,532 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.29. 37,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.61. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $103.47. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. Citigroup set a $114.00 price objective on Dover and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

