Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $41.53 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,432,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,939 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $41,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,968,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after acquiring an additional 668,809 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 22.0% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,587 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 105,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 67,046,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,724,904. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $263.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

