Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $123.35 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,881,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 433,449 shares during the period. FirstEnergy makes up approximately 1.4% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.54% of FirstEnergy worth $123,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,393,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,645,000 after acquiring an additional 382,694 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $233,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $524,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 234,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $123,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $44.17. 196,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,112. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.