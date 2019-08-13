Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 6,170 Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Owens-Illinois makes up 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 3.08% of Owens-Illinois worth $82,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,163,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,560,000 after purchasing an additional 141,987 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,357,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,683,000 after purchasing an additional 324,030 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,703,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 389,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Owens-Illinois from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UFS upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

In other news, Director Carol A. Williams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 88,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

