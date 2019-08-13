Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,492,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,036,000 after buying an additional 136,616 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 224,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.52. The stock had a trading volume of 135,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,826. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

