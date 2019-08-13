Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.05%.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.