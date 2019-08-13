Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $230,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.07. 646,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.25. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $216.97 and a one year high of $273.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.