Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 8,660 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $69.17. The stock had a trading volume of 259,328 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72.

