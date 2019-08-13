Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 49.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,755,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,515,137.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $936,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,153,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock worth $5,483,115 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 58,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,905. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

