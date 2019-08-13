WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) Shares Up 1%

WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.39, 12,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 29,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

