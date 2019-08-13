WAX Price Up 6.5% This Week (WAX)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. WAX has a total market cap of $57.51 million and $651,320.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kyber Network, C2CX and Bibox. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00272755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.01402615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023098 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00097646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000440 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,821,662 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Bithumb, Tidex, Radar Relay, Upbit, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, C2CX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.