Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.4% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 133.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.04. The stock had a trading volume of 837,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,645. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.22 and a 52 week high of $119.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.