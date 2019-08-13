Washington Trust Bank Sells 163 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $31.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,815.94. 1,848,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,725. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,917.30. The company has a market capitalization of $894.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,251.95.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,834.59, for a total value of $1,614,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,093 shares of company stock worth $23,535,023. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

