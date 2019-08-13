Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 556 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.76. 881,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,162,351. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

