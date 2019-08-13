Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 356 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.8% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,036,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,945,168,000 after buying an additional 153,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,328,951,000 after buying an additional 793,560 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,581,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,102,525,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,903,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $771,036,000 after buying an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,387,000 after buying an additional 224,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total value of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,097 shares of company stock worth $4,045,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,790. The company has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.73. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Stryker from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

