Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 55.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 630.2% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 386.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,840 shares of company stock valued at $11,257,532. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paypal to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.81.

PYPL stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.58. The company had a trading volume of 653,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188,230. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

