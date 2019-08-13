Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,220 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

VXUS stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. 49,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,459. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.21. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $45.59 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.