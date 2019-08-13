Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,478. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.91. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The company has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen raised United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

