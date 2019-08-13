Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163,756 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.18% of Vulcan Materials worth $395,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 809.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 114.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, July 15th. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus set a $152.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.44.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total value of $180,402.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,553.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $842,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,033. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $82.52 and a twelve month high of $141.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

