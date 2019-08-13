Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $35,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $74,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $182,000.

In related news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $100,400.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

VOYA stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

