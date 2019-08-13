Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $894,000 Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of -0.03. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KL. Roth Capital set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

