Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 9,000 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXAS traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.27. 8,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 1.60.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

