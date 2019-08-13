Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 8,400 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 881.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,978. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

