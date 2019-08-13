Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $979,000 Investment in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 24.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,270,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,170,000 after acquiring an additional 252,698 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,099,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,403,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 429,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,863,000 after purchasing an additional 98,432 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 350,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $648.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $257.52 and a 1 year high of $698.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -791.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $633.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $584.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mercadolibre from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $563.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BBA Icatu Securities lowered Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.60.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

