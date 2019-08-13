Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $763,000 Stock Position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,062,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,720,000 after purchasing an additional 965,580 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 1st quarter worth $1,624,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 109,739 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 988.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 93,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 85,004 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research set a $14.00 target price on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,900. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 15.10 and a quick ratio of 15.10. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $13.94.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 44.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.56%.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

