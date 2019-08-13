Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 32,100 Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Benchmark Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 64,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $20,663,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 590,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 73,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,395. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $30.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Robert K. Gifford sold 3,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $81,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

