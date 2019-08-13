Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 6,900 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,731,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,577,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,090,000 after acquiring an additional 846,135 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,537,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,545,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Shares of NYSE X traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. 3,073,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,912,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $31.59.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.