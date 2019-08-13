Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.76 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 23.34%.

Victory Capital stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,090. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $19.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

