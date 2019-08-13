Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49, approximately 201,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,016,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price target on Victoria Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $395.67 million and a PE ratio of -60.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria Gold Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria Gold news, Director T. Sean Harvey acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,521,000. Also, Senior Officer Mark Ayranto acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,136,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$843,934.09. Insiders have purchased 1,199,000 shares of company stock worth $472,800 over the last ninety days.

Victoria Gold Company Profile (CVE:VIT)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

