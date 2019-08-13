Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Vicor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vicor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.44. 51,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,082. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59. Vicor has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $63.75.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vicor by 178.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 44.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vicor by 1,714.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 6.6% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

