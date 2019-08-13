VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in VF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 159,863 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VF during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in VF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in VF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,719. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.44. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

