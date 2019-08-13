Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 688,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 193,602 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $126,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.63.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $39,863.81. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,071.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,539.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,755 shares of company stock worth $32,584,144 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.44. The company had a trading volume of 544,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,006. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.80 and a 52-week high of $195.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

