Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,873 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $69,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $56.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386,432. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $230.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.