Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VBR opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

