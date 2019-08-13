Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 126.7% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,541. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

