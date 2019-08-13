Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Increased by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,554,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,780 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,249,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,855,000 after purchasing an additional 137,850 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 942,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,467 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 723,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 695,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.07. 225,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,788. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.80 and a 52 week high of $166.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.