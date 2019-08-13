Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12,691.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,827,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,409,000 after buying an additional 11,735,488 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896,676 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,488 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,687,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,712,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,786 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.93. 549,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,804,795. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $43.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27.

